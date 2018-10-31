Dr. Kelly Gerow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Gerow, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Gerow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center.
Dr. Gerow works at
Locations
The Group for Women, LLC1444 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 752-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
So glad I set up an appt here. I was in need of a second opinion and Dr. Gerow has been amazing!! I wish I would of found her sooner. The staff is super friendly and she has been so great at explaining all my results and options. Thank you sooo much??
About Dr. Kelly Gerow, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- The University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerow works at
Dr. Gerow speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerow.
