Dr. Kelly Gerow, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Kelly Gerow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Gerow works at The Group for Women in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Group for Women, LLC
    The Group for Women, LLC, 1444 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012, (303) 752-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Oct 31, 2018
    So glad I set up an appt here. I was in need of a second opinion and Dr. Gerow has been amazing!! I wish I would of found her sooner. The staff is super friendly and she has been so great at explaining all my results and options. Thank you sooo much??
    Kristine in Aurora , CO — Oct 31, 2018
    About Dr. Kelly Gerow, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417992603
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    • University of Colorado
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center
    • The University of Texas
