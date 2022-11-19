See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Kelly Garrett, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (136)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kelly Garrett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Garrett works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Sphincterotomy
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Repair Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowel Obstruction Repair Chevron Icon
Bowel Resection Chevron Icon
Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colostomy Chevron Icon
Complex Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileal Pouch-Anal Anastomosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Interventional Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Strictureplasty for Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garrett?

    Nov 19, 2022
    Took the time to answer all my questions and explained with. Patience when I needed her to repeat them. Very pleasant & professional. Did an awesome job on my corectal surgery. Would highly recommend to anyone in need of that type of surgery.
    Debra Valentin — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kelly Garrett, MD
    About Dr. Kelly Garrett, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225203664
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Albany Medical Center
    • St George's University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garrett works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Garrett’s profile.

    Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Anoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

