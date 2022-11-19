Dr. Kelly Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Garrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Garrett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Garrett works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garrett?
Took the time to answer all my questions and explained with. Patience when I needed her to repeat them. Very pleasant & professional. Did an awesome job on my corectal surgery. Would highly recommend to anyone in need of that type of surgery.
About Dr. Kelly Garrett, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225203664
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Albany Medical Center
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Anoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.