Overview

Dr. Kelly Garrett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Garrett works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.