Overview

Dr. Kelly Gage, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Gage works at Mercy Clinic East Communities in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.