Dr. Kelly Frys, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Frys, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flemington, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1100 Wescott Dr Ste 105, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6469
- 2 3461 US Highway 22 Bldg E-2, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 707-1117
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Frys for years now - post delivering my 3 children. She’s very genuine, down to earth and so often smiling. She helps you understand life and body changes… while being realistic. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kelly Frys, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1588923833
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Frys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frys.
