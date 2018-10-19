Dr. Kelly Frasier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frasier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Frasier, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Frasier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX.
Dr. Frasier works at
Locations
Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers of Texas - Arlington350 E Interstate 20, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 754-5911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers of Texas - Southlake1825 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 717-6364Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
These guys are the best! I was very nervous but it was so simple. I now have 20/20 vision! Shout out to Noelle Robbins the office manager. She went above and beyond! I would recommend them to anyone. Definitely worth the money.
About Dr. Kelly Frasier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- West Texas A&M University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frasier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frasier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frasier speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Frasier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frasier.
