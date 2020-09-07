See All General Surgeons in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Kelly Mero Francis, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelly Mero Francis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6400, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 350-7258
  2. 2
    12462 Putnam St Ste 500C, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 789-5444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 07, 2020
    When I was given a list of general surgeons at Memorial Care so that I have to get my gallbladder removed I asked one of my friends who was a nurse at the facility who she would see. She said Kelly France's. I then asked a friend who is the head of one of the Department's at Memorial Care and he also said Kelly Francis. Dr. Francis exceeded All my expectations. She was one of those rare Physicians who is excellent at her field while maintaining amazing bedside manner. She's kind friendly and very good at what she does. My recovery time with minimal and she walked me through everything that I should expect. having worked in the medical field for decades general surgeons are known for in and out procedures where they staple your incisions for expediency. Dr. Frances obviously took her time. My incision marks are almost completely gone. Obviously as a patient you want procedure to go well and be successful but you don't necessarily want a reminder of the surgery every time you undress.
    About Dr. Kelly Mero Francis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497719504
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Mero Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mero Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mero Francis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mero Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mero Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mero Francis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mero Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mero Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

