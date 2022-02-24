Dr. Foote has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Foote, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Foote, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Foote works at
Locations
UF Health1600 SW Archer Rd Fl 1, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400
Movement Disorders Program at UF Health Neuromedicine - Williston Road3009 SW Williston Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 294-5400
University of Florida Heart & Vascular H1505 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 733-0111
Florida Clinical Practice Association Inc3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 273-7002Thursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday5:00pm - 9:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foote has performed two Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgeries on me, one on each side, in order to alleviate my Parkinson tremor and rigidity. My first surgery was in 2020, and the second was just completed in January of this year (2022). Both surgeries went very well, recoveries were successful, and I am currently in the neurostimulator adjustment phase. Dr. Foote and his team are warm and friendly, not cold and clinical. They thoroughly evaluate a patient's potential for success. Dr. Foote does his best to put his patients at ease while in surgery, as the patients must be conscious for the first surgery. He even had me singing. First surgery was completely successful, and the same result is expected for the other side, by this June (2022). I give all the credit to God, Dr. Foote and his team.
About Dr. Kelly Foote, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336194380
Education & Certifications
- Deep Brain Stimulation, Universit? Joseph Fourier, Grenoble France
- University of Florida Department of Neurological Surgery
- General Surgery, University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University Of Utah College Of Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foote has seen patients for Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foote speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.