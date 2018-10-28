See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Naples, FL
Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelly Fontana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.

Dr. Fontana works at Royal Palm Concierge Medicine in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Royal Palm Concierge Medicine
    1585 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 2, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 451-3143
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
  • Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 28, 2018
    Absolutely love her!!!!
    — Oct 28, 2018
    About Dr. Kelly Fontana, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518965292
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Med Ctr Wayne State U
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Fontana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fontana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fontana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fontana works at Royal Palm Concierge Medicine in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fontana’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

