Dr. Kelly Flett, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kelly Flett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from UMDMJ ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Flett works at Novant Health Eastover Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Eastover Pediatrics
    517 S Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 (704) 908-2714

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chickenpox
Chronic Pediatric Diseases
Disease Prevention
Chickenpox
Chronic Pediatric Diseases
Disease Prevention

Chickenpox
Chronic Pediatric Diseases
Disease Prevention
E. coli Food Poisoning
Infection Management
Infectious Diseases
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Infectious Diseases
Sepsis
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Dr. Kelly Flett, MD
    About Dr. Kelly Flett, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1356497945
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Children's Hospital
    • Children' Hospital Of Colorado
    • Children's Hospital Of Colorado
    • UMDMJ ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Boston Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Flett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Flett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flett works at Novant Health Eastover Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Flett’s profile.

    Dr. Flett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

