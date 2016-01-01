See All Neurologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD

Neurology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Flemming works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Neurology
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 405-0313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
ImPACT Testing
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
ImPACT Testing

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
ImPACT Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Visual Field Defects
Alzheimer's Disease
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Autonomic Dysreflexia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complex Spine Disorders
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Hydrocephalus
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Medulloblastoma
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurological Diseases
Neuropathy
Neurovascular Conditions
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Paralysis
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Pediatric Neurological Disorders
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Refractory Epilepsy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schwannoma
Seizure
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Sleep Disorders
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD

  Neurology
  17 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1215900329
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|Med College Wi Affil Hosps
  UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flemming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Flemming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Flemming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flemming works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Flemming’s profile.

Dr. Flemming has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flemming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Flemming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flemming.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flemming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flemming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

