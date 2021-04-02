Dr. Finan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Renee Finan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Renee Finan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Baton Rouge Colon Rectal Associates7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 206, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 767-1156
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Finan is amazing. I had a recent colonoscopy performed with no anesthesia, at my request. Unlike many physicians, Dr. Finan listened to why I chose to do it that way (I wanted to be alert and watch the procedure as she was doing it), and she was fine with it. The procedure went extremely well, even though there was a little discomfort as the scope was rounding one of the sharp turns in my colon. She explained everything as we watched to procedure on the screen, and made sure that I was comfortable throughout. I almost feel guilty saying that Dr. Finan almost made it fun, but I almost felt that I could have done a cartwheel when the procedure was over. The staff at Women's Hospital was also amazing! I highly recommend Dr. Finan to anyone looking for a compassionate, knowledgeable, patient friendly colorectal surgeon. She and her staff are the best!
About Dr. Kelly Renee Finan, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1295940559
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
