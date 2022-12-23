Overview

Dr. Kelly Favre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Favre works at Southwestern Surgery Associates, LTD in Green Valley, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.