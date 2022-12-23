Dr. Kelly Favre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Favre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Favre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Favre works at
Locations
-
1
Southwestern Surgery Associates, LTD1055 N La Canada Dr Ste 115, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 795-5845
-
2
Southwestern Surgery Associates, Ltd1951 N Wilmot Rd Ste 2, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-5845
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Favre?
Excellent care excellent surgeon 10 stars
About Dr. Kelly Favre, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801831201
Education & Certifications
- University Az Health Scis Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Favre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Favre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Favre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Favre works at
Dr. Favre has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Favre speaks Spanish.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Favre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.