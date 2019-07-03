Overview

Dr. Kelly Farris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murphy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Farris works at Methodist Family Health Care - Murphy in Murphy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.