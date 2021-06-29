Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Dunn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Dunn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 3, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-0554
- 2 217 W Seminole Ave Ste 103, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-0554
-
3
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
I first met Dr. Dunn when she was support the Senior Behavioral with Heat First, then after leaving that program started seeing her at her office. I know that Dr. Dunn is caring and listens to me and is interested in my who health and mental life and I trust her.
About Dr. Kelly Dunn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093776072
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.