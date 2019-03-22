Dr. Kelly Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Duncan, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
West Memorial Family Practice430 S Mason Rd Ste 101, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 665-4444
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care PA1615 W League City Pkwy Ste 300, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 412-6262
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care, PA2950 Cullen Blvd Ste 102, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 412-6262
Sugarland1235 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 980-0166Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’m very prone to skin cancer so I see Dr. Duncan on a regular basis and have been seeing her for the last 12 years in her Katy location. She is kind, thorough, professional and very knowledgeable. Her staff are always friendly and professional. As far as I’m concerned I wouldn’t see any other dermatologist.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184690083
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Warts, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duncan speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.