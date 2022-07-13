See All Phlebologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Kelly O Donnell, MD

Phlebology
5 (466)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelly O Donnell, MD is a Phlebologist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Phlebology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. O Donnell works at O'Donnell Vein and Laser in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    O'Donnell Vein and Laser
    166 Defense Hwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 601-4935
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    O'Donnell Vein & Laser
    499 Idlewild Ave Ste 101, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 601-4934

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 466 ratings
    Patient Ratings (466)
    5 Star
    (444)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2022
    All staff was welcoming, gave clear explanations, answered my questions and made me feel comfortable, not rushed. Felt like I had made the right decision in finding this efficient and caring practice.
    Suzanne M. — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Kelly O Donnell, MD

    • Phlebology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619997772
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    • University Hosp of Cleveland
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • Anesthesiology and Phlebology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly O Donnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Donnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O Donnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    466 patients have reviewed Dr. O Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Donnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O Donnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O Donnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

