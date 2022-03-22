Overview

Dr. Kelly Dinnan, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendive, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Billings Clinic and Glendive Medical Center.



Dr. Dinnan works at Gabert Medical Services Inc in Glendive, MT with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.