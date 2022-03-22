Dr. Dinnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Dinnan, DO
Overview
Dr. Kelly Dinnan, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendive, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Billings Clinic and Glendive Medical Center.
Dr. Dinnan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph Leal M.d. P.c.107 Dilworth St, Glendive, MT 59330 Directions (406) 345-8901
-
2
Beaumont Hospital-farmington Hills28050 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-8000
-
3
Envision Diagnostic Center Pllc39475 Lewis Dr Ste 200, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 471-0675Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Novi Surgery Center25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 110, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 477-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Billings Clinic
- Glendive Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinnan?
Dr Dinnan was an outstanding surgeon and her bedside manner was unprecedented. She has a kind and patient demeaner and spends as much time as you need thoroughly answering questions and explaining things in plain English...
About Dr. Kelly Dinnan, DO
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1841405891
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinnan works at
Dr. Dinnan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.