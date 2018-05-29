Dr. Kelly Desouza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desouza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Desouza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Desouza, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami Affil Hosps
Dr. Desouza works at
Locations
1
University of Miami Department of Rehabilitation1120 NW 14th St Fl 9, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR De Souza has been very professional and her quality of patient care standards are very high , she listens and explain my care and management of my pain exceptionally well.
About Dr. Kelly Desouza, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1194040949
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami Affil Hosps
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
