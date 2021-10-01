Dr. Kelly Dennin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Dennin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Dennin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Delmar, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Dennin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Care General Surgery - Delmar250 Delaware Ave Ste 207, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 783-3110Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Community Care General Surgery - Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 310, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 783-3110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dennin?
Dr. Dennin is an excellent surgeon and a very nice, friendly person.
About Dr. Kelly Dennin, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760455141
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Union College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennin accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennin works at
Dr. Dennin has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.