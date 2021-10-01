Overview

Dr. Kelly Dennin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Delmar, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Dennin works at Community Care General Surgery, Community Care Physicians in Delmar, NY with other offices in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.