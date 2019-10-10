See All General Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Kelly Dempsey, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (25)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelly Dempsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Dempsey works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Office
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
  2. 2
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 360, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 10, 2019
Dr. Dempsey is the absolute best! She was my surgeon when I had to have a suspicious lump removed. She performed the procedure and I had minimal pain after. Not only is she a fantastic surgeon, she is a caring and compassionate person!
Vanessa S.
    About Dr. Kelly Dempsey, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891888400
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Med School At Houston
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Dempsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dempsey works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dempsey’s profile.

    Dr. Dempsey has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dempsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

