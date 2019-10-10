Overview

Dr. Kelly Dempsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Dempsey works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.