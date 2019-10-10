Dr. Kelly Dempsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Dempsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Dempsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Dempsey works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Office17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 772-1200
-
2
Southwest Surgical Associates16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 360, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 772-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dempsey?
Dr. Dempsey is the absolute best! She was my surgeon when I had to have a suspicious lump removed. She performed the procedure and I had minimal pain after. Not only is she a fantastic surgeon, she is a caring and compassionate person!
About Dr. Kelly Dempsey, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891888400
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dempsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dempsey works at
Dr. Dempsey has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dempsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dempsey speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.