Overview

Dr. Kelly Currie, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital and Christian Hospital.



Dr. Currie works at Alton Memorial Hospital Wound in Alton, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.