Dr. Kelly Couch, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Couch, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kelly Couch, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Elk Grove, CA.
Dr. Couch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Couch Kelly P DDS7915 Laguna Blvd Ste 105, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 221-5761Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Couch?
About Dr. Kelly Couch, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1629192380
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couch accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couch works at
Dr. Couch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.