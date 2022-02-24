Dr. Kelly Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Cole, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Lexington, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Harrison Memorial Hospital and St. Claire HealthCare.
Arthritis Center of Lexington330 Waller Ave Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 254-7000
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Harrison Memorial Hospital
- St. Claire HealthCare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
First visit. She was very thorough and very caring and listen to my concerns and I did not feel rushed.
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124092234
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
