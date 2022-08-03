Overview

Dr. Kelly Clouse, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Clouse works at Tallahassee Memorial Behavioral Health Center in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.