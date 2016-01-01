Dr. Kelly Cline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Cline, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Cline, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates101 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (737) 276-4187Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates2120 N Mays St Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 503-4980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 503-4979Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Cline, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Southwestern
- University Of Texas At Southwestern
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Orthopedic Surgery
