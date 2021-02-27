See All General Surgeons in Kirkland, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Kelly Clinch, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelly Clinch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Clinch works at EvergreenHealth Surgical Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EvergreenHealth Surgical Care
    12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN-420, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 27, 2021
    Dr. Clinch is a skilled, kind and compassionate surgeon. I highly recommend him, as well as his staff, for anyone in need of breast cancer surgery and follow-up care.
    — Feb 27, 2021
    About Dr. Kelly Clinch, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

