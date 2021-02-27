Dr. Kelly Clinch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clinch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Clinch, MD
Dr. Kelly Clinch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
EvergreenHealth Surgical Care12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN-420, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5500
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Dr. Clinch is a skilled, kind and compassionate surgeon. I highly recommend him, as well as his staff, for anyone in need of breast cancer surgery and follow-up care.
About Dr. Kelly Clinch, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- University Of Washington At Seattle
- University of Washington School of Medicine
