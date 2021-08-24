Dr. Kelly Cleaves, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Cleaves, DO is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Kelly J Cleaves10690 NE Cornell Rd Ste 315, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Directions (503) 352-0468Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cleaves is amazing. She actually listens and cares about her patients and that’s weirdly uncommon with psychiatrists. She has worked so incredibly hard with me to find meds that work. I would highly recommend her as a psychiatrist and wish I could keep seeing her but I moved out of state :(
- Adult Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Drake University
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Cleaves has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cleaves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cleaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleaves. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleaves.
