Dr. Kelly Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Chung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
-
1
Westside Surgery Center13240 SW Pacific Hwy, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 639-6571
-
2
EyeHealth Northwest- St. Vincent Medical Center9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 961, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 292-0848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Two cataract surgeries. Excellent experience and excellent results.
About Dr. Kelly Chung, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760418743
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Legacy Emanuel Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.