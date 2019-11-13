Dr. Kelly Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Chun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Chun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Locations
Williamsburg Psychiatric Medicine460 McLaws Cir Ste 130, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 253-7651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chun is compassionate, highly interested in her patients well being and a very good listener. If you require psychiatric care, you can not do better! My wife has been under the care of many physicians over the years. I feel lucky that we found Dr Kelly Chun. Dr Chun if you read this, please know I appreciate the attention provided to my wife.
About Dr. Kelly Chun, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1356456735
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chun has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.