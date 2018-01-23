Overview

Dr. Kelly Chin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chin works at Gi Liver Diagnostics LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.