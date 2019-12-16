Overview

Dr. Kelly Casperson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Casperson works at Pacific Northwest Urology Specialists, PLLC in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.