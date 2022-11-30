Dr. Kelly Carson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Carson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Carson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Locations
Metro Atlanta Gastroenterology5669 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am both an older adult and a retired healthcare professional. I saw Dr Carson two times in the past two years. My colonoscopy was entirely painless ( and that has not always been the case for me with other providers). She discovered a very small polyp that I feel could have easily been missed if the doctor was not as observant or if they rushed the exam. The other was a procedure I was uneasy about. She took her time and put me at ease, as she discussed all aspects of what would occur and tried to make it as painless as possible. I cannot emphasize enough how appreciative I was and still am the she was my physician. I recommend her not only to my friends but my own adult children. I firmly believe she is the best of the best in her chosen field. I am grateful to have found her!
About Dr. Kelly Carson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1801859327
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carson has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Carson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carson.
