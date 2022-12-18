Dr. Kelly Carden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Carden, MD
Dr. Kelly Carden, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Ascension Medical Group Midtown Sleep Specialists300 20th Ave N Ste G8, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-7533
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Dr. Carden resolved my complex sleep issue related to both Central and Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Her medical knowledge and technical expertise are unmatched. She listens carefully and took the time to fully understand my symptoms and intervened with the perfect solution. She also has a wonderful sense of humor and her medical and office team members are top notch.
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Harvard Medical School
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Sleep Medicine
