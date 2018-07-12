Dr. Kelly Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Campbell, MD
Dr. Kelly Campbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They completed their residency with Sinai Hosp Mich
Women's Health and Menopause Center5777 W Maple Rd Ste 200, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 932-9223
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Campbell is very caring, thorough, and professional. An excellent listener, she is very empathetic. She has been my doctor for over 10 years, and I recommend her to all my friends and family.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Sinai Hosp Mich
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.