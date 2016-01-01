Overview

Dr. Kelly Butler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Butler works at Lake Behavioral Health in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY and Concord, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.