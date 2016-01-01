Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Butler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Park View Psychiatric Services510 Spring St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-1888
Camelot Leasing LLC1101 Lyndon Ln, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (888) 849-7349
- 3 101 Cabarrus Ave E, Concord, NC 28025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Butler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
