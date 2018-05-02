See All Dermatologists in Media, PA
Dermatology
20 years of experience
Dr. Kelly Burkert, MD is a Dermatologist in Media, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College.

Dr. Burkert works at Dermatology LTD in Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Dermatology LTD
    101 Chesley Dr, Media, PA 19063 (610) 566-7111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Fungal Nail Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acne
Cold Sore
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Tinea Versicolor
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    May 02, 2018
    I had an 0830 appointment this morning and was not seen until 0905. I felt Dr. Burkert gave me a quick body scan compared to the one she gave me last year. When I mentioned to the receptionist that I had to wait 35 minutes to be seen, her reply was "that's not bad - sometimes it's an hour wait." I feel Dr. Burkert is a good physician but my time is important, too so I will need to explore other options.
    Wilmington — May 02, 2018
    About Dr. Kelly Burkert, MD

    Dermatology
    20 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1225012370
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Clinic Hospital
    Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    Dr. Burkert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burkert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Burkert has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

