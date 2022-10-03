Overview

Dr. Kelly Burkenstock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Burkenstock works at BURKENSTOCK MEDICAL in Mandeville, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.