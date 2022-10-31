Dr. Kelly Burdge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burdge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Burdge, MD
Dr. Kelly Burdge, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
North Shore Physicians Group104 Endicott St Ste 104, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6700
North Shore Physicians Group331 Highland Ave Fl 1, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 542-0331
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Kind, reassuring, warm and above all Knowledgable and well respected by other physicians.
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Burdge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burdge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burdge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burdge has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burdge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burdge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burdge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burdge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.