Overview

Dr. Kelly Bui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Bui works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Burien, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.