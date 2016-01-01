Dr. Kelly Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Bui, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Bui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Quest Diagnostics15153 6th Ave Sw, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (800) 340-3595
Multicare Auburn Medical Center700 M St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (800) 340-3595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Bui, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1235367103
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
