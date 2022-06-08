Overview

Dr. Kelly Bridges, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bridges works at Alessi Vascular Surgery, PC in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.