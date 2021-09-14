See All Allergists & Immunologists in Owensboro, KY
Dr. Kelly Brauer, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kelly Brauer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Dr. Brauer works at Bluegrass Family Allergy, Owensboro KY in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning, Hives and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Bluegrass Family Allergy, Owensboro KY
    2200 E Parrish Ave Ste 101, Owensboro, KY 42303 (270) 228-2811

  Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

All Types of Food Poisoning
Hives
Food Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning
Hives
Food Allergy

All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 14, 2021
    This lady & her staff are beyond amazing. Helpful, listens, goes above & beyond to help. I'm grateful for Dr Brauer & her staff!!!!
    valerie cole — Sep 14, 2021
    About Dr. Kelly Brauer, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    19 years of experience
    English
    1639376296
    Education & Certifications

    Med College Georgia Hospital and Clinics
    University of South Florida
    University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    University Of Kentucky
    Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Brauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brauer works at Bluegrass Family Allergy, Owensboro KY in Owensboro, KY. View the full address on Dr. Brauer’s profile.

    Dr. Brauer has seen patients for All Types of Food Poisoning, Hives and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

