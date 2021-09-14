Overview

Dr. Kelly Brauer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Brauer works at Bluegrass Family Allergy, Owensboro KY in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning, Hives and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.