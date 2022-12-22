Dr. Kelly Brace, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Brace, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kelly Brace, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Locations
Columbia1503 Hatcher Ln Ste 100, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 347-6810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dickson111 Highway 70 E, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2368Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Nashville397 Wallace Rd Ste 411 Bldg C, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 332-0330
Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Nashville397 Wallace Rd Ste 411 Bldg C, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2369Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Foot and Ankle Care Centers113 Highway 70 E Ste 102, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 332-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr Brace’s patient for over a year! Very pleased with here expertise and knowledge!
About Dr. Kelly Brace, DPM
- Podiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Scott and White, Texas A&M
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Texas A&M University College Station
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brace has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brace accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Brace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.