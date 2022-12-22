Overview

Dr. Kelly Brace, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Brace works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Columbia in Columbia, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN and Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.