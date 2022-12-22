See All Podiatrists in Columbia, TN
Dr. Kelly Brace, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelly Brace, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Dr. Brace works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Columbia in Columbia, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN and Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia
    1503 Hatcher Ln Ste 100, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 347-6810
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dickson
    111 Highway 70 E, Dickson, TN 37055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2368
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Nashville
    397 Wallace Rd Ste 411 Bldg C, Nashville, TN 37211
  4. 4
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Nashville
    397 Wallace Rd Ste 411 Bldg C, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2369
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Advanced Foot and Ankle Care Centers
    113 Highway 70 E Ste 102, Dickson, TN 37055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 332-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I have been Dr Brace’s patient for over a year! Very pleased with here expertise and knowledge!
    Earvin Corlew — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Kelly Brace, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609225986
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Scott and White, Texas A&M
    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University College Station
