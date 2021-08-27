Overview

Dr. Kelly Boussert, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.



Dr. Boussert works at Advanced Brain and Spine Institute in Hammond, LA with other offices in Denham Springs, LA and Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.