Overview

Dr. Kelly Blevins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Blevins works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.