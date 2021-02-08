See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kelly Basaldua, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kelly Basaldua, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Basaldua works at Here We Grow Pediatrics in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Here We Grow Pediatrics
    9150 Huebner Rd Ste 155, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 465-1800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Methodist Hospital

Circumcision, Infant
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 08, 2021
    Being new to San Antonio 4 years ago, we scheduled an appointment with Dr. Basaldua at SWCC and were so impressed with her vast knowledge and personal care, we have been with her since! We have three children, one of whom is diagnosed with Down syndrome. At each visit, Dr. Basaldua picks up right where she left off, asking about school, their extra curricular activities and takes her time to listen to her patients. She thoroughly explains any diagnosis, treatments and medication instructions. Dr. Basaldua has also called to check on our children after appointments to follow up on their care and ensure they have received all medication needed. This past year, our children told her they were going to participate in a virtual Ballet performance; Dr. Basaldua entered the date and time on her calendar and sent them cookies on their special day! Not only is Dr. Basaldua an excellent Doctor, she is an amazing human. We confide in her and recommend her 100%.
    J. Butanda — Feb 08, 2021
    About Dr. Kelly Basaldua, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396062964
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Mary's University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
