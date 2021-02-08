Dr. Kelly Basaldua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basaldua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Basaldua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Basaldua, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Basaldua works at
Locations
Here We Grow Pediatrics9150 Huebner Rd Ste 155, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 465-1800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Being new to San Antonio 4 years ago, we scheduled an appointment with Dr. Basaldua at SWCC and were so impressed with her vast knowledge and personal care, we have been with her since! We have three children, one of whom is diagnosed with Down syndrome. At each visit, Dr. Basaldua picks up right where she left off, asking about school, their extra curricular activities and takes her time to listen to her patients. She thoroughly explains any diagnosis, treatments and medication instructions. Dr. Basaldua has also called to check on our children after appointments to follow up on their care and ensure they have received all medication needed. This past year, our children told her they were going to participate in a virtual Ballet performance; Dr. Basaldua entered the date and time on her calendar and sent them cookies on their special day! Not only is Dr. Basaldua an excellent Doctor, she is an amazing human. We confide in her and recommend her 100%.
About Dr. Kelly Basaldua, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- St. Mary's University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basaldua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basaldua accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basaldua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basaldua speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Basaldua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basaldua.
