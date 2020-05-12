Dr. Kelly Barikmo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barikmo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Barikmo, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Barikmo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Barikmo works at
Locations
-
1
The Women's Healthcare Group - Overland Park10600 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 382-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barikmo?
I’ve been to many OBGYN’s over the years for multiple issues (infertility, multiple miscarriages, endometriosis, PCOS, high blood pressure, etc) and Dr. Barikmo is by far the best! She was the doctor on call at the hospital/ER when I had to go there a couple years ago while having a miscarriage and getting a surgery done and I really liked how she handled everything that day and I’ve been going to her ever since. She’s very compassionate, caring, and straightforward. She is down to Earth, explains everything very clearly, makes sure she answers any and all questions I might have and never makes me feel dumb for asking questions. She is very prompt when it comes to time sensitive things and if you need an answer or explanation on something important, she will call you herself. Most doctors won’t do that. I definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Kelly Barikmo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1699710111
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barikmo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barikmo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barikmo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barikmo works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barikmo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barikmo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barikmo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barikmo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.