Dr. Kelly Barikmo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Kelly Barikmo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Barikmo works at The Women's Healthcare Group - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Women's Healthcare Group - Overland Park
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5160

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

  View other providers who treat Dementia
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    May 12, 2020
    I’ve been to many OBGYN’s over the years for multiple issues (infertility, multiple miscarriages, endometriosis, PCOS, high blood pressure, etc) and Dr. Barikmo is by far the best! She was the doctor on call at the hospital/ER when I had to go there a couple years ago while having a miscarriage and getting a surgery done and I really liked how she handled everything that day and I’ve been going to her ever since. She’s very compassionate, caring, and straightforward. She is down to Earth, explains everything very clearly, makes sure she answers any and all questions I might have and never makes me feel dumb for asking questions. She is very prompt when it comes to time sensitive things and if you need an answer or explanation on something important, she will call you herself. Most doctors won’t do that. I definitely recommend her!
    Colleen S. — May 12, 2020
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1699710111
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
