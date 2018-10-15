Dr. Kelly Baek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Baek, MD
Dr. Kelly Baek, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
California Fertility Partners11818 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 828-4008
Really took time to explain things at the outset and make herself available for all of my questions. Definitely competent, intelligent and friendly.
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- St Vincent's Medical Center
Dr. Baek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baek.
