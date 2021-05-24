Dr. Kelly Axsom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axsom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Axsom, MD
Dr. Kelly Axsom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center173 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I can’t express the full extent of our gratitude to Dr. Kelly Axsom. Not only is she a highly knowledgeable and intelligent professional but also she really cares about her patients. Dr. Axsom literally saved life of our son, Boris Miller. If not for her, our son would not have been with us anymore. Her reassuring and positive attitude, faith and insistence in what she believed in helped and guided our son through the most challenging time in his life.
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1841459997
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
