Overview

Dr. Kelly Amann, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roy, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Amann works at Ogden Clinic - Grand View in Roy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.