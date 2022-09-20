Dr. Kelly Abate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Abate, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Abate, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Laura M Cozzi MD1200 S York St Ste 3240, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 758-8688
Premier Dermatology - New Lenox1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 505, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 741-4343
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring dr. Takes time to talk about her patient ( me)
About Dr. Kelly Abate, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abate has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.